As we told you earlier, during House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry testimony, Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan used President Trump’s son to attempt to make a point about monarchs:

At impeachment hrng, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan notes the Constitution bars titles of nobility and that the Founders wanted to avoid the absolute rights of monarchs: "While the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." This drew applause — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019

The Trump campaign and first lady Melania Trump quickly denounced the comment.

Quite a while later, somebody might have discovered Karlan’s testimony was resonating poorly:

Heh… Some staffer must be monitoring Twitter. The professor just apologized for making a joke about Barron Trump. — Tom Reynolds (@Beregond) December 4, 2019

Karlan subsequently tried to reel her previous comments back in, but it didn’t happen without an immediate shift back to Trump:

Pamela Karlan apologies for invoking 13 year old Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing, but then immediately shifts to Trump and says he should apologize too. pic.twitter.com/2v314tSoBz — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

Prof. Karlan apologizes for comments about President Trump's son, Barron, earlier in the #impeachmenthearing. pic.twitter.com/FdCh8DzYh4 — Roll Call (@rollcall) December 4, 2019

The quick shift back to Trump doesn’t exactly sell the “apology” as totally authentic:

Yeah, most likely.

***

Related:

Pamela Karlan wants Ukraine fighting the Russians there so we don’t have to fight them here