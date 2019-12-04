As we told you earlier, during House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry testimony, Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan used President Trump’s son to attempt to make a point about monarchs:
At impeachment hrng, Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan notes the Constitution bars titles of nobility and that the Founders wanted to avoid the absolute rights of monarchs: "While the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron." This drew applause
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 4, 2019
The Trump campaign and first lady Melania Trump quickly denounced the comment.
Quite a while later, somebody might have discovered Karlan’s testimony was resonating poorly:
Heh… Some staffer must be monitoring Twitter. The professor just apologized for making a joke about Barron Trump.
— Tom Reynolds (@Beregond) December 4, 2019
Karlan subsequently tried to reel her previous comments back in, but it didn’t happen without an immediate shift back to Trump:
Pamela Karlan apologies for invoking 13 year old Barron Trump during the impeachment hearing, but then immediately shifts to Trump and says he should apologize too. pic.twitter.com/2v314tSoBz
— Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019
Prof. Karlan apologizes for comments about President Trump's son, Barron, earlier in the #impeachmenthearing. pic.twitter.com/FdCh8DzYh4
— Roll Call (@rollcall) December 4, 2019
The quick shift back to Trump doesn’t exactly sell the “apology” as totally authentic:
Therefore, Pamela Karlan's so-called "apology" wasn't real and genuine. It's #FakeNews https://t.co/iCvliTo68w
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2019
That’s a Non-Apology.
— 🅰️mericanoMike☕️ (@EspressoMike0) December 4, 2019
Yeah, most likely.
***
Related:
Pamela Karlan wants Ukraine fighting the Russians there so we don’t have to fight them here