As we told you earlier, during House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry testimony, Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan used President Trump’s son to attempt to make a point about monarchs:

The Trump campaign and first lady Melania Trump quickly denounced the comment.

Quite a while later, somebody might have discovered Karlan’s testimony was resonating poorly:

Karlan subsequently tried to reel her previous comments back in, but it didn’t happen without an immediate shift back to Trump:

The quick shift back to Trump doesn’t exactly sell the “apology” as totally authentic:

Yeah, most likely.

