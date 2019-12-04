Among four “witnesses” testifying at the House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing is Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman, who believes that the best way for President Trump to clear himself would be to cooperate with Democrat attempts to remove him from office:

Feldman has been saying Trump should be impeached practically from the day he took office, so there wouldn’t be any pro-Dem bias in that opinion, would there?

That appears to be one of the Dem angles of attack.

If the House Democrats feel they have such an ironclad case, why don’t they just hold the vote?

And that’s one reason the goalposts keep being moved back.

