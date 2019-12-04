Among four “witnesses” testifying at the House Judiciary Committee impeachment inquiry hearing is Harvard Law Professor Noah Feldman, who believes that the best way for President Trump to clear himself would be to cooperate with Democrat attempts to remove him from office:

Noah Feldman: "I don't think it's possible to emphasize this strongly enough: a president who will not cooperate in an impeachment inquiry is putting himself above the law." "Putting yourself above the law as president is the core of an impeachable offense." pic.twitter.com/fcTfo8ngIB — ABC News (@ABC) December 4, 2019

Feldman has been saying Trump should be impeached practically from the day he took office, so there wouldn’t be any pro-Dem bias in that opinion, would there?

I wonder what his opinion is on Obama invoking executive privilege to protect Eric Holder after he approved of selling guns to Mexican cartels? https://t.co/EbQOfs0K0P — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 4, 2019

Oh, so now we’re going to impeach a president because he is fighting an highly partisan impeachment inquiry? https://t.co/RK6GDgDfP6 pic.twitter.com/vHEoTEFZxr — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 4, 2019

That appears to be one of the Dem angles of attack.

I thought the House was the indictment, similar to a grand jury. The senate is the trial where the accuses gets to participate. WTF? — #StopTalkStartDoing (@justicenow503) December 4, 2019

If the House Democrats feel they have such an ironclad case, why don’t they just hold the vote?

Cool. Let's take it to the Senate. I'm sure it will go just like you guys planned there 😂 — R3d (@Merit_DuPont) December 4, 2019

And that’s one reason the goalposts keep being moved back.