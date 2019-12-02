Republican Sen. John Kennedy’s appearance on “Meet the Press” yesterday caught the attention of Hillary Clinton, who immediately lectured the senator about pushing what she called “Russian propaganda”:

Sen. Kennedy, why are you parroting Russian propaganda that U.S. intelligence officials tell us are designed to divide our country? Did you miss the briefing that day? https://t.co/mzmMYHTlSp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 2, 2019

During a recent impeachment inquiry hearing, Fiona Hill testified Russia wanted to delegitimize 2016 no matter who won, and if that’s the case the Democrats are doing their best to ignore the irony — Hillary included:

No one is more responsible for current partisan division than you, @HillaryClinton You could have accepted defeat in 2016 with grace and dignity Instead you disseminated an absurd conspiracy theory – that Trump was a Russian agent – to excuse your slipshod campaign For shame! — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) December 2, 2019

This from the woman who sees Russians under her bed. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) December 2, 2019

Being divisive is playing into Russia’s hand, says the woman who called millions of people deplorable and continues to hint that she believes the 2016 election outcome wasn’t legitimate.

YOU laundered campaign funds through Perkins Coie to funnel payments to Fusion GPS to pay a foreign national, who procured Russian intelligence to create the infamous, fake Russian dossier to start a federal investigation on your political adversary. Sit this one out, cupcake. https://t.co/Myp8ZKGYVs — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) December 2, 2019

You divided this country when you called 63 million people deplorable!!!! — Bella Anima (@angela214) December 2, 2019

YOU divided our country when you called those of us who do not support you "Deplorable". Remember this? — Granny Buttercup 🌟🌟 (@ramblingdoves) December 2, 2019

Clinton has called the 2016 election “deeply flawed” and suggested there was voter suppression in Wisconsin, but Republicans are the ones sowing seeds of election doubt in Americans’ minds? *Eye roll*