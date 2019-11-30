They say history repeats itself, and for good reason: Because it does. This latest example might give those of a certain age flashbacks to the late 1960s and all through the 1970s:

About 11,000 scientists call for population control in mass climate alarm https://t.co/jX7uJ5gKUv — Bloomberg (@business) November 30, 2019

Via Bloomberg Business:

Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm. More than 11,000 experts from around the world are calling for a critical addition to the main strategy of dumping fossil fuels for renewable energy: there needs to be far fewer humans on the planet. “We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency,” the scientists wrote in a stark warning published Tuesday in the journal BioScience.

From our perspective, this sums it up best:

About 11,000 scientists declare that there is waaaaaay too much of you, just the right amount of them. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 30, 2019

That does always seem to be what they’re saying, along with constantly pointing out that much more wealth needs to be transferred from the private sector into the hands of government bureaucrats.

I also enjoy the rigorous scientific precision of "about" 11,000… scientists. — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 30, 2019

Tell em start with themselves. — Christian thousandaire genius Matt (@mattgoedde) November 30, 2019

I know about 11,000 folks who can sterilize themselves first… https://t.co/pwUHTCukmu — Vincent Charles: Dapper AF Maker Of Bolognese (@YesThatVCharles) November 30, 2019

Did they google "Paul Ehrlich and Julian Simon" first? https://t.co/r8LpDosFc6 — Brian Faughnan (@BrianFaughnan) November 30, 2019

History repeats itself… again.