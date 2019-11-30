They say history repeats itself, and for good reason: Because it does. This latest example might give those of a certain age flashbacks to the late 1960s and all through the 1970s:

Now, four decades later, a larger group of scientists is sounding another, much more urgent alarm. More than 11,000 experts from around the world are calling for a critical addition to the main strategy of dumping fossil fuels for renewable energy: there needs to be far fewer humans on the planet.

“We declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency,” the scientists wrote in a stark warning published Tuesday in the journal BioScience.

From our perspective, this sums it up best:

That does always seem to be what they’re saying, along with constantly pointing out that much more wealth needs to be transferred from the private sector into the hands of government bureaucrats.

History repeats itself… again.

