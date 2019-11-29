Heading into another holiday season always brings with it attempts to shame and lecture Americans about things ranging from what you serve to what you discuss. This year’s batch of finger-waggers has included takes from the Washington Post, The Atlantic, the ACLU, MoveOn and even a self-unaware pro-abortion group. The HuffPost suggested skipping turkey altogether (not to mention the travel) out of concerns for the environment and climate change. It’s all gotten so predictable.

However, that hasn’t stopped the takes from coming. NowThisNews also has some advice, with some help from a “zero-waste vegan chef.” No, seriously. Prepare to be waste-shamed:

An estimated 35% of turkey cooked at Thanksgiving is wasted — here's why you should make less food this holiday season pic.twitter.com/VtqHySReON — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 28, 2019

Have you ever seen anybody throw away 35 percent of the uneaten food that was prepared? We sure haven’t. And we’re also going to assume that “estimate” is somehow hugely rounded off, not unlike other climate change alarmist estimates and speculations:

‘Estimated’ means “I made that number up” — Soylentblue (@soylentblue) November 29, 2019

“Guesstimated” at best — “pulled it out of the turkey’s backside” at worst.

You know that face you make when you’re in line at the store and the old lady at the front of the line has a pile of coupons and wants to write a check? YUP, just made that face. https://t.co/b00I7Dxqd9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 28, 2019

Making that face has become a holiday tradition!

they rly got a 14 year old vegan to mansplain this to housewives who are level 50 wizards at not wasting food 😂😂😂 i'm cackling who IS this nerd https://t.co/Q4ov5BIgfr — Rory (@rhetorical_rory) November 29, 2019

Anybody who’s become an expert at saving & distributing leftovers has to be facepalming yet again.

I have never had any Thanksgiving food get wasted. It's called left overs. — Shawn Collins (@CShawnCollins) November 28, 2019

pic.twitter.com/98ya8rF3X2 — Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@_basicbecky) November 29, 2019

capitalism is so great that we have to have dorks make videos about how there’s too much food and we need to get rid of some https://t.co/XcFnoTWEd5 — Evan (@EvanCooney0717) November 29, 2019

I'll be eating turkey for the next week. — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) November 29, 2019

So it depends on what their definition of “waste” is? Perfect.

Don’t come after my Thanksgiving, lib. https://t.co/9KwRFaeTA8 — Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) November 29, 2019

This video made me cook another turkey just so I could throw the whole thing away. — EliKwiz (@EliKwiz) November 29, 2019

Why do we indulge this genre? Every holiday. Every single one. https://t.co/9DHkkWK5eV — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) November 28, 2019

Maybe the food police should consider doing 35-percent less nannying every holiday season before they lecture everybody else about waste.

