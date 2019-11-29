The day after Thanksgiving brings with it the annual “Black Friday,” and with that also comes some protest, ostensibly in the name of saving the planet from consumerism, capitalism and the alleged accompanying climate change. Extinction Rebellion is, as usual, doing their part to… well, annoy as many shoppers as possible:

Happening now! #BlackFriday2019

Or #BuyNothingDay? Endless consumerism cannot be sustainable in a world with limited natural resources. We are using 1.7x Earth's biocapacity and growing each year. pic.twitter.com/RsLBZ6C1TM — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019

#BlackFriday sales in Big Box stores can’t take into account how the systems that support our way of life often cause devastating damage to the ecology of this beautiful planet. The EU Parliament just announced a #ClimateEmergency this week. No more business as usual! pic.twitter.com/6PYRGXPmu5 — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019

We are living in a system of endless consumerism. Earth cannot sustain that, especially as we accelerate towards climate and ecological catastrophe. We must ACT NOW.#BlackFriday2019#BuyNothingDay pic.twitter.com/MwcmTTWaji — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019

We demand the truth be told about the ecological and #climatecrisis at hand. We must transform our social, political and economic systems from ones driven by destructive consumption, to systems that honor relationship and reciprocity, and care for all life. #BuyNothingDay pic.twitter.com/zwRWJfkbwG — Extinction Rebellion NYC 🌎 (@XR_NYC) November 29, 2019

We just love irony:

Says the people wearing store-bought clothes/shoes/accessories & are being recorded by multiple expensive cameras and/or phones to post on a billionaire’s social media platform. Hypocrites. Our most valuable resource is time & you’re wasting yours laying on the dirty floor. — Gege (@Pomquat) November 29, 2019

The best part is that they don’t see it.

Theyre all wearing consumer goods…WTF? — mike holton (@xarmynsdq) November 29, 2019

The one guy has earbuds lol!!! — David Wade (@sheepdognole) November 29, 2019

Check the amazon accounts for these SJW's to see how much they live what they preach — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 29, 2019

All the people protesting "endless consumerism" are all wearing very pricy and fashionable looking clothing. 😂 — Wyatt Claypool (@wyatt_claypool) November 29, 2019

That’s a lot of rubber on those feet though, and those jackets look pretty carboney — Yodas Baby🔚🔜 (@bfizzlere) November 29, 2019

This is THE dumbest thing I've seen in quite some time. And it's 2019…so that's really saying something. — Peter Burman (@PeterMBurman) November 29, 2019

And just like that, I’m Inspired to go shopping! — 🎄NotAGrinch (@Judi_GolfGirl) November 29, 2019

Please tell me this is satire. I protest consumerism by consuming name brand clothes and causing a mild inconvenience to other consumers. — Geaux_OC (@Geaux_OC) November 29, 2019

What is this actually accomplishing?? — Jonathan Boling (@_jonathanboling) November 29, 2019

Convincing people to join their “cause” by annoying them? Good luck with that.

