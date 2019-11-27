Today attempts by lefty organizations to help ruin Thanksgiving dinners around the nation have come from the likes of the ACLU, a pro-abortion group and MoveOn.

But former President Obama has arrived to try and calm things down a little, which a call to use a more scientific approach:

Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: "Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity." https://t.co/AZC9kpqoqx — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2019

Another option would be preferable:

Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, remind yourself that they are your friends and family and that it's Thanksgiving. Save the Airing of Grievances for Festivus. https://t.co/AbZoA0vJcH — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 27, 2019

Why do we have to argue at all at the table? — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) November 27, 2019

Also, considering Obama’s linked source, it’s a little ironic…

How about just not being a D-bag for one day and enjoy time with your family, or stay home if you can't?

Also, it's funny to see that piece from Vox, which is run by leftists who never engage anyone they disagree with and block people anyone who pushes back against them. https://t.co/xKCyaUCaeK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 27, 2019

When Obama was in office there were times his approach to debate wasn’t very non-confrontational:

We cling to our bibles guns and religion….you are the most divisive person. Sit down. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) November 27, 2019

At least Obama didn’t say he wanted his followers to “argue and get in their face” on Thanksgiving: