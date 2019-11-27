Today attempts by lefty organizations to help ruin Thanksgiving dinners around the nation have come from the likes of the ACLU, a pro-abortion group and MoveOn.

But former President Obama has arrived to try and calm things down a little, which a call to use a more scientific approach:

Another option would be preferable:

Also, considering Obama’s linked source, it’s a little ironic…

When Obama was in office there were times his approach to debate wasn’t very non-confrontational:

At least Obama didn’t say he wanted his followers to “argue and get in their face” on Thanksgiving:

