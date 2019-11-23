If you missed it earlier this week, CNN’s Chris Cuomo had a nominee for Self-Own of the Year when he tried to disprove Trump’s claim about overheard phone conversations (not on speakerphone) by calling his mom, who nobody could hear:
Epic backfire — and it was about to get even funnier. President Trump has shared a remix created by memesmith extraordinaire Carpe Donktum, and it’s something else:
Now that’s an instant classic.
