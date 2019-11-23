As Twitchy told you this afternoon, the start of the second half of the Harvard/Yale football game was delayed after hundreds of “climate injustice” protesters took to the field:

Hundreds of protesters overrun the field at Harvard/Yale game to protest climate injustice https://t.co/W5e6G5BjlT — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2019

And with that, gun-control activist and Harvard student David Hogg peered into the future:

50 years from now how is Harvard going to kick Yale’s ass if the game gets stopped because of high tide? #HarvardYale — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) November 23, 2019

What? We’re so confused right now!

And just like that, 12 years became 50 years. https://t.co/vP5V4vaJmI — Garbage Human 🗑 (@GarbyJooman) November 23, 2019

50 years?? That's a miracle! We only had 8 years left a couple months ago. https://t.co/1DfeqmKsJh — Chais Griffith (@chais_griffith) November 23, 2019

Hogg should probably should have run that latest tweet past fellow scientist AOC for a narrative check before he sent it out.

You mean 12 years. https://t.co/NKOrJy8gsr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2019

Our child scientists can’t seem to come to a consensus on timing here. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2019

We wish they’d settle on something.

Don’t you mean 12 years? — Robert Paulson (@cahones01) November 23, 2019

I thought we only had 9 years? Stay lying, bruh. https://t.co/ivzOMd2PLU — J.R.S (@_JRS79) November 23, 2019

I thought we were all dead in 9 to 12 years??? — Fat Al Sharpton (@FatAlSharpton) November 23, 2019

WE ONLY HAVE 12 YEARS, DAVID!!!! https://t.co/oDXICxORi6 — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) November 23, 2019

Thought we only had 12 years? https://t.co/pCIdD7Xl5k — Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) November 23, 2019

I thought it was 10? — Amateur Jared (@DribblingExca) November 23, 2019

I thought we only had 10 yrs left so why you worried about 50 yrs sport — Trent Wade (@JamesTWade) November 23, 2019

Did @AOC give earth more time? Is it out to 50 or 100 years currently? — ❌❌Sobchak..2024⭕️⭕️ (@KingofPrussia98) November 23, 2019

Hogg’s scenario would add up to super bad news for the Obamas, considering their recent Martha’s Vineyard purchase: