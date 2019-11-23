As Twitchy told you this afternoon, the start of the second half of the Harvard/Yale football game was delayed after hundreds of “climate injustice” protesters took to the field:
Hundreds of protesters overrun the field at Harvard/Yale game to protest climate injustice https://t.co/W5e6G5BjlT
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2019
And with that, gun-control activist and Harvard student David Hogg peered into the future:
50 years from now how is Harvard going to kick Yale’s ass if the game gets stopped because of high tide? #HarvardYale
— David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) November 23, 2019
What? We’re so confused right now!
And just like that, 12 years became 50 years. https://t.co/vP5V4vaJmI
— Garbage Human 🗑 (@GarbyJooman) November 23, 2019
50 years?? That's a miracle! We only had 8 years left a couple months ago. https://t.co/1DfeqmKsJh
— Chais Griffith (@chais_griffith) November 23, 2019
Hogg should probably should have run that latest tweet past fellow scientist AOC for a narrative check before he sent it out.
You mean 12 years. https://t.co/NKOrJy8gsr
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2019
Our child scientists can’t seem to come to a consensus on timing here.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 23, 2019
We wish they’d settle on something.
Don’t you mean 12 years?
— Robert Paulson (@cahones01) November 23, 2019
I thought we only had 9 years? Stay lying, bruh. https://t.co/ivzOMd2PLU
— J.R.S (@_JRS79) November 23, 2019
I thought we were all dead in 9 to 12 years???
— Fat Al Sharpton (@FatAlSharpton) November 23, 2019
WE ONLY HAVE 12 YEARS, DAVID!!!! https://t.co/oDXICxORi6
— That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) November 23, 2019
Don’t you mean 12 years?
— Robert Paulson (@cahones01) November 23, 2019
Thought we only had 12 years? https://t.co/pCIdD7Xl5k
— Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock aka Kimberly (@conkc2) November 23, 2019
I thought it was 10?
— Amateur Jared (@DribblingExca) November 23, 2019
I thought we only had 10 yrs left so why you worried about 50 yrs sport
— Trent Wade (@JamesTWade) November 23, 2019
Did @AOC give earth more time? Is it out to 50 or 100 years currently?
— ❌❌Sobchak..2024⭕️⭕️ (@KingofPrussia98) November 23, 2019
Hogg’s scenario would add up to super bad news for the Obamas, considering their recent Martha’s Vineyard purchase:
now do the obamas beach house😉
— Just in a mood #freeHongKong (@wife_darcy) November 23, 2019