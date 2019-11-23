As Twitchy told you this afternoon, the start of the second half of the Harvard/Yale football game was delayed after hundreds of “climate injustice” protesters took to the field:

And with that, gun-control activist and Harvard student David Hogg peered into the future:

What? We’re so confused right now!

Hogg should probably should have run that latest tweet past fellow scientist AOC for a narrative check before he sent it out.

We wish they’d settle on something.

Hogg’s scenario would add up to super bad news for the Obamas, considering their recent Martha’s Vineyard purchase:

