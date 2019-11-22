There’s been a whole lot of discussion about the “Deep State” in the last few months and years, and some of it has been from lefties laughing off the term as a “right-wing meme.” One of those people has been NY Times columnist and Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman (whose predictions often miss the mark by wide margins). On the “Deep State” subject, WSJ’s James Taranto shared a Krugman shot & chaser that has left people scratching their heads:

Look who's been fooled by "an ongoing right-wing meme"! pic.twitter.com/sxbA1OVH7a — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) November 22, 2019

The “Deep State” has gone from “right-wing meme” to this:

One side lesson from this inquiry is that the Deep State contains some really impressive, principled people. Which is why Trump hates it so much. https://t.co/5at4dcPBMN — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 21, 2019

And with that, people have thoughts:

The Deep State – which doesn't exist – is dreamy 😍 https://t.co/4vSqvE6uN9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 22, 2019

I was told the Deep State did not exist https://t.co/uu7O3KfuQD — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) November 22, 2019

So the Deep State isn’t a “right wing conspiracy theory?” Thanks Krugman. https://t.co/6YIKFyJO8E — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 22, 2019

High praise for the Deep State (which, of course, does not exist). https://t.co/Mpp0e8Oc73 — Don Draper (@DonDraperClone) November 22, 2019

It’s all so confusing!

At this point in his career, he's an ongoing right-wing meme himself. — TallDave (@TallDave7) November 22, 2019

Right?

What happened, We were lectured for years there was no deep state? — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) November 22, 2019

There’s no deep state. That’s crazy. Okay, there is a deep state but they’re nice. Heaven help us. — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) November 22, 2019

You media guys really need to get your story straight because most of the time we're told that the Deep State doesn't exist. 🙄 https://t.co/M6488ZKnPV — Caek Islove 🍰💖 (@caekislove) November 22, 2019

wasn't the Deep State a conspiracy theory like two years back — Dedicating Ruckus (@ded_ruckus) November 21, 2019

My god, the lack of self-awareness. A black hole lets out more light. https://t.co/cTPFPoVmNq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 22, 2019

So, not only does the Deep State exist, but they're the good guys. Interesting admission from the establishment. — Marion Daniels (@marion_daniels) November 22, 2019

There remains one universal truth:

trump really did break some people's brains https://t.co/W0rqZkUNOw — moonlite_appetite (@bloodtype_blues) November 22, 2019

Bingo!