The first round of today’s impeachment inquiry hearings has ended after testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland. It was another day of Democrats trying to force square pegs into round holes, and Mark Levin tore apart today’s Schiff-show:

Trending

Reality and what the liberal media heard will be two very different things. Levin continued:

And Schiff wants no mention at all of the whistleblower anymore. Go figure!

“Witnesses” typically have witnessed something, but not in Schiff and the Dems’ impeachment inquiry hearing world:

Today’s hearing concluded with Schiff offering remarks for several minutes, followed by applause from the audience (which also happened earlier after Dem Rep. Speier called Trump a “five Pinocchio” liar):

Hard to argue against that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDemocratsDonald TrumpImpeachment HearingMark LevinRudy Giuliani