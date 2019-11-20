The first round of today’s impeachment inquiry hearings has ended after testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland. It was another day of Democrats trying to force square pegs into round holes, and Mark Levin tore apart today’s Schiff-show:

1. Today’s Democrat clown show. Let’s see, the witness says the president never told him military support for Ukraine was tied to the announcement of an investigation or an actual investigation, that Trump never mentioned the Bidens to him.. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

2…and in fact, the president told him directly no quid pro quo & he wanted nothing from Ukraine. Indeed, he said Giuliani never suggested a quid pro quo… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

3…Meanwhile, the Democrat Party-press finds the testimony damning. One legal analyst suggests the GOP might ask Trump to resign. Idiots all. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

Reality and what the liberal media heard will be two very different things. Levin continued:

1. Obstruction of Congress, says Schiff and his party press. They would know. Let’s see, GOP prevented from calling a host of witnesses, secret testimony in a secret bunker strategically cherry-picked and leaked before transcripts released.. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

2..rejected subpoena for a phony whistleblower who colluded with the Democrats, reject any questions related to phony whistleblower, endless hearsay witnesses who witnessed nothing, and on and on. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

And Schiff wants no mention at all of the whistleblower anymore. Go figure!

Not this witness or any other can or has testified under oath and penalty of perjury that the president bribed, extorted, or committed an impeachable offense. They saw no such evidence. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

Since Adam Schiff feels it's necessary to “summarize” the testimony at the end of every hearing, how about he do so under oath like the witnesses whose testimony he claims to accurately portray, but unfailingly distorts. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

“Witnesses” typically have witnessed something, but not in Schiff and the Dems’ impeachment inquiry hearing world:

We’ve been using the word “witness” quite loosely. Opinion testimony and hearsay testimony, which is mostly what we’ve been hearing, are not witness testimony. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

Today’s hearing concluded with Schiff offering remarks for several minutes, followed by applause from the audience (which also happened earlier after Dem Rep. Speier called Trump a “five Pinocchio” liar):

Schiff has obviously stacked the audience with clapping seals. Not once has he gaveled them down. A Roman circus. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 20, 2019

Hard to argue against that.