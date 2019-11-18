The 2020 election is less than one year away, and another Democrat has given away the Left’s victory strategy, which appears to be “if you can’t beat him, impeach him”:

The bad news for Dems is they can impeach Trump in the House but they’ll still have to defeat him in the election. Judging from their rhetoric, the Dems don’t seem confident they can do that:

Even if it means digging up the Mueller report… again.

Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentRep. Dina Titus