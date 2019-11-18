The 2020 election is less than one year away, and another Democrat has given away the Left’s victory strategy, which appears to be “if you can’t beat him, impeach him”:

.@RepDinaTitus (D-Nev.) on Dems winning in 2020: "It’s the first step to getting this con artist out of the White House. You know, frankly, I think the House is going to do it and I’d like to impeach the bastard right now." pic.twitter.com/MFmBHCXj1T — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 18, 2019

The bad news for Dems is they can impeach Trump in the House but they’ll still have to defeat him in the election. Judging from their rhetoric, the Dems don’t seem confident they can do that:

Is this going to be the new norm from now on? With each new president, people just say vile things & decide to overthrow the results or impeach? This can’t be where we’re headed henceforth. — Kelly Cascadden (@kelly_cascadden) November 18, 2019

Democrats know their ONLY chance to take back the White House in 2020 is impeachment, they have zero chance to beat him at the ballot box. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) November 18, 2019

Even if it means digging up the Mueller report… again.