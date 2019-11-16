Yesterday’s impeachment inquiry hearing in the House Intelligence Committee ended up focusing largely on a tweet President Trump sent during testimony from former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yovanovitch.

Schiff & company certainly weren’t finding anything else they were digging for, so a “mean tweet” became the focus of the hearing for both Dems and the media.

That’s looking like the Dems’ “strategy” more every day.

