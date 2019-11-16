Stacey Abrams, the self-declared rightful governor of the state of Georgia in spite of having come up over 50,000 votes short, spoke at the National Press Club yesterday. During her speech, Abrams went above and beyond the call of duty to help the Democrats keep a narrative going just in case it’s needed again after next year’s election:

Abrams: “The electoral college is racist and classist.” Says it was designed not to protect rural areas like Idaho (“we didn’t know about Idaho” then) but to disenfranchise Af-Ams in the south and immigrants in the north. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 15, 2019

There it is… again:

Failed Democrat Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams: "The Electoral College is racist and classist" pic.twitter.com/BClPYSdphu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2019

That excuse has little bearing in reality, nor does it help Hillary Clinton and her list of excuses.

Didn’t Obama win with the EC?? — Liz❤️🇺🇸💙 (@howcaniNOT) November 16, 2019

The electoral college elected Barack Obama twice. https://t.co/CqjcWzrpOT — Jake Dima 🇺🇸 (@dima_jake) November 16, 2019

Somebody didn’t really think her comments through.

OUT: Trump doesn't have a path to 270! IN: https://t.co/ynbvoSm59E — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 15, 2019

The Dems didn’t have any complaints about the Electoral College until Hillary Clinton’s campaign went down in flames. Go figure!

OMG , enough already , she has become just as annoying as Adam Schiff — Angela (@acmom62) November 16, 2019

It's just getting tiring https://t.co/Hbsi8ixmI7 — City of Two Rivers (@CityofTwoRivers) November 16, 2019

Even Obama is telling leftist Dems to pump the brakes, not that they’ll heed his advice.