Stacey Abrams, the self-declared rightful governor of the state of Georgia in spite of having come up over 50,000 votes short, spoke at the National Press Club yesterday. During her speech, Abrams went above and beyond the call of duty to help the Democrats keep a narrative going just in case it’s needed again after next year’s election:

There it is… again:

That excuse has little bearing in reality, nor does it help Hillary Clinton and her list of excuses.

Somebody didn’t really think her comments through.

The Dems didn’t have any complaints about the Electoral College until Hillary Clinton’s campaign went down in flames. Go figure!

Even Obama is telling leftist Dems to pump the brakes, not that they’ll heed his advice.

