As Twitchy told you a little earlier, Hillary Clinton somehow managed to eclipse her previous “lack of self-awareness” record with a piping hot take on witness intimidation:

Witness intimidation is a crime, no matter who does it. Full stop. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 15, 2019

Juanita Broaddrick wasn’t about to let Clinton get away with that without a response:

You are so full of Hypocrisy @HillaryClinton after decades of intimidating, threatening and harassing anyone who stood in your way. You intense and selfish desire for power and wealth tells us who you are. It’s called EVIL. https://t.co/iYlRSfiucw — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 15, 2019

I say FULL STOP TO YOU, you political tyrant has been. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 15, 2019

Hillary Clinton definitely had that coming.