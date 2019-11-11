Slamming billionaires remains all the rage on the Left, and former Clinton Labor Secretary and current well-paid income inequality specialist Robert Reich apparently doesn’t believe there are any billionaires who got that way honestly or without assistance:

There are basically 5 ways to accumulate a billion dollars in America:

1) Profiting from a monopoly

2) Insider-trading

3) Political payoffs

4) Fraud

5) Inheritance None of these has anything to do with being successful in the supposed free market. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) November 10, 2019

Alternate headline:

And some of that wealth was generated in the most ironic way possible:

Whining about people who provide goods and services has only made you a millionaire. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 11, 2019

Funny, that — and by “funny” we mean self-unaware and hypocritical.

Awful lot of worthless rich people trying to demonize billionaires these days. https://t.co/HJ1U6fey36 — BT (@back_ttys) November 11, 2019

Wow

This kind of honesty is refreshing The left doesn't believe wealth can be created by skill and effort So it's all theirs for the redistributing

They'll get to yours eventually https://t.co/vlbPZP7t7O — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) November 11, 2019

1. Start a successful company; go public

2. Write the most beloved books/movies/songs/games

3. Patent an idea that becomes wildly successful

4. Start a business that is extremely profitable

5. Create a firm that is acquired

6. Invest in early stage companies that do very well https://t.co/Ksdao6oYzf — Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) November 11, 2019

"Insider-trading"? Say what? Can anyone name anyone who made a billion dollars on insider trading? https://t.co/CofwFvw62P — Jason Zweig (@jasonzweigwsj) November 11, 2019

You forgot:

1) Innovation

2) Entrepreneurship

3) Hard work

4) Hard work

5) Hard work https://t.co/KS6cmFJOYd — Cullen Roche (@cullenroche) November 11, 2019

Speaking of that, perhaps Mr. Reich would care to answer this question:

So which of the 5 did Oprah do? 🤔 https://t.co/wWq593UlIo — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) November 10, 2019

We’ll wait for an answer to that one — probably for a long time.