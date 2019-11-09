As the day started, a logo purporting to be that of Michael Bloomberg’s yet-to-launch 2020 presidential campaign started making the social media rounds, thanks to a website selling t-shirts:

null

“Owning it together” sounds so very Bloomberg (as long as we’re not owning all his mansions and aircraft together). But, alas, former NYC deputy mayor and Bloomberg Foundation adviser Howie Wolf wanted to make something clear:

Trending

Maybe the Bloomberg campaign will at least consider it — if he ever actually runs of course.

We knew it probably wasn’t real because an authentic Bloomberg slogan would be “banning it together” rather than “owning it together.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignMichael Bloomberg