As the day started, a logo purporting to be that of Michael Bloomberg’s yet-to-launch 2020 presidential campaign started making the social media rounds, thanks to a website selling t-shirts:

“Owning it together” sounds so very Bloomberg (as long as we’re not owning all his mansions and aircraft together). But, alas, former NYC deputy mayor and Bloomberg Foundation adviser Howie Wolf wanted to make something clear:

Not our website. Not our logo. Not affiliated in any way. https://t.co/n3UMvBEg4p — howard wolfson (@howiewolf) November 9, 2019

Correct — no affiliation at all. We will be asking them to make clear they are completely unaffiliated. — howard wolfson (@howiewolf) November 9, 2019

Maybe the Bloomberg campaign will at least consider it — if he ever actually runs of course.

Everyone makes mistakes but all you had to do to know the Bloomberg campaign logo was fake is go to the website, scroll down, and look at the disclosure. There was no Bloomberg for president tag. “Paid for by supporters of Mike Bloomberg” pic.twitter.com/Lt6a6kThOn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 9, 2019

We knew it probably wasn’t real because an authentic Bloomberg slogan would be “banning it together” rather than “owning it together.”

This is a prime example of why it’s *vitally important* to lock down every iteration of your possible campaign website name before going public — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 (@jenniferm_q) November 9, 2019

Oh that's a shame. Too good to be true. Now we just have the ridiculous inappropriateness of Bloomberg's campaign, now that we know the logo is fake. https://t.co/vqbOuTzcAt — Robert Morris (@RobboLaw) November 9, 2019