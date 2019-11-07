The Hillary Clinton campaign has been mercilessly mocked for the last three years about the lack of focus on Wisconsin, but the DNC has made it abundantly clear that’s NOT going to happen again next year:

Florida sure looks like Wisconsin on the DNC presentation on battleground states pic.twitter.com/sDNaFqDN2u — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 7, 2019

Hey, there it is! For some reason they’ve got Wisconsin on the brain.

This is too perfect. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 7, 2019

The jokes write themselves 😂 https://t.co/4cayL2d3Sn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 7, 2019

However, it’s possible that photo provides a clue that Dems might forget about Florida next year instead of Wisconsin:

My God. Can't make it up. https://t.co/7a02lwWzNY — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) November 7, 2019

is….is hillary clinton giving the presentation? https://t.co/iFlNung2l7 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 7, 2019

This explains what went wrong for @HillaryClinton in ’16! https://t.co/N8oYgOgM8g — Sami Gilkes (@samigilkes) November 7, 2019

This starts to explain why Joe Biden keeps forgetting where he is when he's touring. — Kazia🎮🐖💪🇨🇦✌🇺🇸 (@BlimingtonBear) November 7, 2019

Alternate headline:

Breaking: Democrats still have absolutely no idea where Wisconsin is https://t.co/BdpcHzPGsm — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) November 7, 2019

Ouch!