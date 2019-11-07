In Kentucky, for the moment it’s looking like the Democrats will have a narrow victory in the state’s gubernatorial election (though there could be a recount because of the 5,000 vote margin). If that tally stands, California Gov. Gavin Newsom served up a warning to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Really? First of all…

Trending

McConnell’s kept his Senate seat through previous Democrat governorships, so the latest election might not represent the threat to McConnell that Newsom hopes it is.

He is. Perhaps for a break from reality closer to home.

Newsom would be wise to worry about his own state before trying to get snarky about somebody else’s.

***

Related:

‘HISTORY MADE!’ in Kentucky on Tuesday that for some strange reason libs aren’t talking about

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gavin NewsomKentuckyMitch McConnell