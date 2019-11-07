In Kentucky, for the moment it’s looking like the Democrats will have a narrow victory in the state’s gubernatorial election (though there could be a recount because of the 5,000 vote margin). If that tally stands, California Gov. Gavin Newsom served up a warning to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Hey, @senatemajldr: Kentucky has a Democratic Governor. Look out. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 6, 2019

Really? First of all…

Kentucky has only had two Republican governors in the last 49 years. Calm down. https://t.co/Y77cL5jlza — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 7, 2019

McConnell’s kept his Senate seat through previous Democrat governorships, so the latest election might not represent the threat to McConnell that Newsom hopes it is.

Shhhhh, he's fantasizing. — I don't know you, either (@Idontknowyouei1) November 7, 2019

He is. Perhaps for a break from reality closer to home.

Kentucky also has electricity. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) November 7, 2019

Yep and San Francisco has needles and human waste literally covering their streets. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) November 6, 2019

Hey @GavinNewsom Kentucky also has electricity and people who aren’t defecating on the streets. Look out. — Sarah Air-ickson (@snair_ickson18) November 7, 2019

Newsom would be wise to worry about his own state before trying to get snarky about somebody else’s.

***

