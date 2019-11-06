After yesterday’s voting in Virginia, Democrats will take full control of state government:

Former AG Eric Holder says with Democrats in charge things will finally be “fair”:

Trending

Republicans having a say equals a threat to “democracy” but Dems in full control makes everything “fair”? Puh-leeze!

But only when Democrats do it, or something. Maybe at some point Holder can explain how voting maps that were so “unfair” to Democrats still allowed the Dems to take control of the state.

***

Related:

The lesson every politician should learn from the Virginia election results: NEVER RESIGN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratseric holdergerrymanderingredistrictingVirginia