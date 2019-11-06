After yesterday’s voting in Virginia, Democrats will take full control of state government:

Virginia Democrats win majorities in both the state House and Senate, giving them control of the legislature and the governorship for the first time in 26 years. Follow our full U.S. election coverage. https://t.co/z2PXWC7DHk — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 6, 2019

Former AG Eric Holder says with Democrats in charge things will finally be “fair”:

These are victories not for a party but for our democracy. A motivated, committed people beat the special interests. The results tonight will ensure that the Commonwealth of Virginia will have fair maps for the next decade and that the will of the people will be respected. https://t.co/PVNgzZR5Pb — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) November 6, 2019

Republicans having a say equals a threat to “democracy” but Dems in full control makes everything “fair”? Puh-leeze!

So gerrymandering is cool again. Got it. https://t.co/gYpsTiLz11 — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) November 6, 2019

But only when Democrats do it, or something. Maybe at some point Holder can explain how voting maps that were so “unfair” to Democrats still allowed the Dems to take control of the state.

***

Related:

The lesson every politician should learn from the Virginia election results: NEVER RESIGN