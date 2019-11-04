Elizabeth Warren’s staying busy campaigning in Iowa, and she’s still running to keep reeling in support from the Left in the face of some remaining Democrat competition. Here’s Warren listening to a person claim the U.S. supports genocide in multiple places overseas while nodding along:

Elizabeth Warren agrees with event attendee who says the U.S. supports genocidehttps://t.co/KpAi7rQwlH pic.twitter.com/IudXPSpGnv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2019

Color us NOT shocked.

There are no boundaries to Elizabeth Warren’s radicalism. At a town hall in Grinnell, Iowa, Elizabeth Warren agrees with an event attendee who says the U.S. supports genocide. pic.twitter.com/PGnxVSb0gs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 4, 2019

I almost hope Pocahontas is the Democrat nominee. We would have a field day with her insanely unhinged nonsense! — Michael Jones (@michael112483) November 4, 2019

Between trying to explain that and her $52 trillion Medicare for All insanity to voters, it could be a real treat.

