Over the weekend, President Trump ripped California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s management (or lack thereof) of his state:

Newsom had a super-sciency comeback at the ready:

“Climate change” is the hot new refuge of many politicians trying to avoid accountability and shift the blame:

Trending

Science overload!

Newsom has proven time and time again that self-awareness is hard for him.

***

Related:

‘Truly gobsmacked’! Guess who Gavin Newsom’s NOT blaming for power shut-offs in California

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaClimate changeDonald TrumpGavin Newsomglobal warming