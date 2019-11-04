Over the weekend, President Trump ripped California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s management (or lack thereof) of his state:

The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

Newsom had a super-sciency comeback at the ready:

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2019

“Climate change” is the hot new refuge of many politicians trying to avoid accountability and shift the blame:

You don't believe the fire you blame on climate change was caused by your mismanagement. You are not excused from ruining your state. https://t.co/ZgZUYI2dlj — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 4, 2019

Because in science, you have to *believe* — or you are ostracized and/or sent straight to hell. So much science https://t.co/ojoqcjeAag — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 3, 2019

Science overload!

Global warming isn't a matter of belief, Governor. It is not a religious dogma — except maybe to you fools. It is a falsifiable hypothesis that can be tested by the scientific method and, so far, it has failed every test. https://t.co/0Q29IvzqFh — Phineas Fahrquar, Austere Martini Scholar (@irishspy) November 4, 2019

You don't believe in electricity https://t.co/N50nZki1XT — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) November 4, 2019

What if, @GavinNewsom, the state participated in thinning forests and clearing the enormous amount of fuel on the forest floors and then had a CPUC that did not demand utilities invest in renewables rather than replace dilapidated infrastructure? It's not Climate Change, tool. https://t.co/kHwEmwpzud — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 3, 2019

1. Scientists say climate change is not the cause of recent California fires (though it could make them worse in future) 2. How can people read this tweet with no electricity? https://t.co/Z1geV61J8B — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 3, 2019

It's like Gavin would let things burn just to say it proves Climate Change. https://t.co/CMvHZDfPjX — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 4, 2019

Newsom has proven time and time again that self-awareness is hard for him.

