President Trump’s announcement earlier this week that his family would be changing their permanent residence from New York to Florida had both Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying “good riddance,” seemingly unaware that Trump is far from alone in fleeing the state. Next up is Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York:

Nice try, Chuck, but there’s a lot of self-unaware “fail” in that attempted swipe:

Maybe it’s easier to “make it” in one place when you’ve spent decades in government spending somebody else’s money.

Ouch!

Apparently he is.

***

