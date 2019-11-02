President Trump’s announcement earlier this week that his family would be changing their permanent residence from New York to Florida had both Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying “good riddance,” seemingly unaware that Trump is far from alone in fleeing the state. Next up is Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York:

New York, New York. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere… Trump can’t. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 2, 2019

Nice try, Chuck, but there’s a lot of self-unaware “fail” in that attempted swipe:

He’s literally president — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 2, 2019

He's a President and a billionaire. Your city banned hot dogs and skyscrapers https://t.co/Qt5lw5xZVv — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) November 2, 2019

Trump owns a big tower there and also he's president https://t.co/EiY3Fg7TEj — shoving a dog off the couch while it goes "hnnrpf" (@GarlicCorgi) November 2, 2019

Maybe it’s easier to “make it” in one place when you’ve spent decades in government spending somebody else’s money.

I hear the Schumer Tower is beautiful https://t.co/qqrBQ5nZJ0 — Stonewall Jackson (@1776Stonewall) November 2, 2019

Where in New York is Schumer Tower located? — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 2, 2019

Ouch!

Have you ever been to Manhattan? — Caffeine Halloween Queen (@Philly_Hoosier) November 2, 2019

You make your living in D.C., you empty suit. — MATTMcAllister (@Catfatmatty) November 2, 2019

Yeah…the President came up short on his life goals. — Abe Froman (@Abe_Froman_34) November 2, 2019

You and your Democrat cronies are slowly destroying New York. Be proud. https://t.co/0rJTBq2Tvg — Bob Clasen (@BobClasen) November 2, 2019

Apparently he is.

