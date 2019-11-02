Earlier today, Sen. Schumer tried to kick President Trump over the announcement that his family would be changing their state of official residence from New York to Florida, but Chuck ended up booting himself in the groin. Here’s Schumer’s tweet:

New York, New York. If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere… Trump can’t. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 2, 2019

The hits keep on coming for Chuck, because Donald Trump Jr. responded to Schumer with some memories of a different time:

Another one that would parade around our offices begging for dollars and laughing about how 99% of his time is raising money for his re-elections. @realDonaldTrump changed the skyline of NYC. Can anyone name one thing Cryin Chuck has actually done for New York??? Just One? https://t.co/mHKaXZaB5w — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2019

LOL. It just keeps getting better and better.

