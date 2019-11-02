Earlier today, Sen. Schumer tried to kick President Trump over the announcement that his family would be changing their state of official residence from New York to Florida, but Chuck ended up booting himself in the groin. Here’s Schumer’s tweet:

The hits keep on coming for Chuck, because Donald Trump Jr. responded to Schumer with some memories of a different time:

LOL. It just keeps getting better and better.

