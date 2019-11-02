Yesterday NBC News said they’d confirmed the Kamala Harris campaign is shutting down field offices in New Hampshire in order to concentrate entirely on Iowa. Harris was asked about her campaign plans today and she is either unaware or doesn’t want to talk about it:

At this point can the Harris campaign be far behind Beto O’Rourke in circling the drain?

So her campaign’s going really well! *Eye roll*

