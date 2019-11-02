Yesterday NBC News said they’d confirmed the Kamala Harris campaign is shutting down field offices in New Hampshire in order to concentrate entirely on Iowa. Harris was asked about her campaign plans today and she is either unaware or doesn’t want to talk about it:

Yesterday @NicoleSganga reported that @KamalaHarris won't be returning to New Hampshire to file in person for the first-in-the-nation NH primaries next week as Harris originally planned. I asked Harris why "You may know more about my schedule than I do, Tim" h/t: @bfmitchell pic.twitter.com/q5qqu1sVHT — Tim Perry (@tperry518) November 2, 2019

At this point can the Harris campaign be far behind Beto O’Rourke in circling the drain?

