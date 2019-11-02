The parade for the World Series champion Washington Nationals will take place in DC this afternoon, and a huge crowd is expected:

Meanwhile, Bill Kristol is hoping the team owner puts some of the focus on politics:

Apparently everything has to be about Trump these days.

That would be “great.”

Maybe Kristol will be happy to know that at least one Nationals player won’t be going to the White House:

***

