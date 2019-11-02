The parade for the World Series champion Washington Nationals will take place in DC this afternoon, and a huge crowd is expected:

Tens of thousands of fans are expected at a parade Saturday to celebrate the Washington Nationals, who won a nail-biting, come-from-behind victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 to clinch the World Series. https://t.co/ySzhdoBXFB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 2, 2019

Nationals parade buses, spotted on New York Avenue. They're comin' pic.twitter.com/z7BeFCqWmf — Post Sports (@PostSports) November 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Bill Kristol is hoping the team owner puts some of the focus on politics:

How great would it be if, at this afternoon's celebration on the Mall, Ted Lerner announced that the Nationals had decided as a team to respectfully decline President Trump's invitation to the White House? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 2, 2019

Apparently everything has to be about Trump these days.

How great would it be if nothing political was brought up? Sports=good politics=bad. Don't ruin good things with politics. https://t.co/TYCgZuRHZm — Zach Wallen (@Zach_Wallen) November 2, 2019

How great would it be if some people could just get over losing in 2016. https://t.co/sgVXyMbunj — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) November 2, 2019

That would be “great.”

Your definition of “great” is really weird. You didn’t attempt to drive this much division & animosity when Obama was in office. Hope the checks they are writing you are worth it. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 2, 2019

You think that would be “great?” — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 2, 2019

So everything in America should be about Trump, or in your case Trump-hating. Because everyone in America is supposed to hate Trump as much as you do. And if they don’t, they should be shamed to act as if they do. https://t.co/Hpvtewt2o3 — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) November 2, 2019

Maybe Kristol will be happy to know that at least one Nationals player won’t be going to the White House:

"At the end of the day, as much as I wanted to be there with my teammates… I can’t do it." — @Nationals pitcher declines visit to WHhttps://t.co/eOd7D0aYiN — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 2, 2019

***

