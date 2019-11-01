As we told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren unveiling her $52 trillion (“trillion” with a T) Medicare for All plan sparked facepalms aplenty. There are many reactions, but Sen. Ben Sasse’s statement seems to sum it up nicely in just a few words:
LOL Ben Sasse pic.twitter.com/ctou47EQJh
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2019
Well, there it is!
New hashtag::::#ItStillWontBeEnoughToPayForMedicareForAll
— StillJustMe (@SomewhatHopeful) November 1, 2019
It's Common Core Math.
— (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) November 1, 2019
Here’s a few frames from an upcoming Warren 2020 campaign ad. pic.twitter.com/aqUSRls4aM
— Mike Nessen (@Mike_Nessen) November 1, 2019
https://t.co/YZuNVhz3wE pic.twitter.com/XZLU5S758O
— Austere Purveyor Of Logic (@commanderdata85) November 1, 2019
