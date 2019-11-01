As we told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren unveiling her $52 trillion (“trillion” with a T) Medicare for All plan sparked facepalms aplenty. There are many reactions, but Sen. Ben Sasse’s statement seems to sum it up nicely in just a few words:

LOL Ben Sasse pic.twitter.com/ctou47EQJh — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2019

Well, there it is!

It's Common Core Math. — (((#NameThisProfile)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@SglNewYork) November 1, 2019

Here’s a few frames from an upcoming Warren 2020 campaign ad. pic.twitter.com/aqUSRls4aM — Mike Nessen (@Mike_Nessen) November 1, 2019

