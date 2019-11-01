The House of Representatives (the Democrats anyway) voted yesterday for an impeachment inquiry resolution against President Trump. Today the head of the Trump campaign, along with GOP chair Ronna McDaniel, basically thanked the Democrats for their in-kind donation that’s leading to actual donations:

Keep it up, Dems — you’re doin’ great.

Who could have possibly seen that coming?

Tags: 2020 campaignDonald TrumpHouse DemocratsimpeachmentNancy Pelosi