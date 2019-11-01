The House of Representatives (the Democrats anyway) voted yesterday for an impeachment inquiry resolution against President Trump. Today the head of the Trump campaign, along with GOP chair Ronna McDaniel, basically thanked the Democrats for their in-kind donation that’s leading to actual donations:

Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution day turned into a MASSIVE fundraising day for @realDonaldTrump. ✅ $3 MILLION raised online alone in one day. ✅ That makes $19 MILLION in October online alone! Impeachment sham is backfiring already! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 1, 2019

Pelosi's witch hunt is backfiring, and it's only going to help @realDonaldTrump in 2020!https://t.co/TgSl3ozLbH — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 1, 2019

Keep it up, Dems — you’re doin’ great.

Thank you, Speaker Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff! https://t.co/p8kb5rQdTA — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 1, 2019

At this rate of do nothing Democrat subversion of our democratic process we’ll raise a billion dollars… https://t.co/30uOYGCWa1 — Fernando Amandi Sr. 🇺🇸 (@FernandoAmandi) November 1, 2019

Who could have possibly seen that coming?