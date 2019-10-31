Last night the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in game seven to win the World Series. Hillary Clinton of course thought the news needed a touch of politics and weighed in with this tweet:

Now there’s a take:

Trending

She’s got a finger on the pulse of the nation again:

Very hard to believe isn’t it? And is Hillary talking about all World Series champions, or just this year’s winner?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonHouston AstrosWashington NationalsWorld Series