On Monday, President Trump tweeted about the hero dog that helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

The media will certainly take different approaches to the story, and the Babylon Bee knows what CNN will sniff out about the story:

CNN Uncovers Evidence Hero Dog Sniffed Dozens Of Butts Back In Collegehttps://t.co/qu2qTWe9A5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 28, 2019

LOL! The BB shouldn’t be giving CNN any ideas!

Probably the most accurate representation of how crazy the woke cancel culture is! https://t.co/R1g9ys4GgO — #GTHC (@DrEw_Morris_78) October 28, 2019

For the win! https://t.co/eCo709o752 — Chase Cubicle Smurf Roubideaux (@ChaseRoubideaux) October 29, 2019

I know it's satire, but it's sooo close to actual CNN reporting that it's hard to tell the difference. https://t.co/2MwJejtMQa — Paul Vautrain (@Winjerone) October 28, 2019

Kavanaugh knew this guy in college. — SmilingAssassin27 (@RJCHVZ) October 28, 2019

That definitely could be in a follow-up report.