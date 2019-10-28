On Monday, President Trump tweeted about the hero dog that helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

The media will certainly take different approaches to the story, and the Babylon Bee knows what CNN will sniff out about the story:

LOL! The BB shouldn’t be giving CNN any ideas!

Trending

That definitely could be in a follow-up report.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiCNNDonald TrumpISIS