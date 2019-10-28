On Monday, President Trump tweeted about the hero dog that helped take down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:
We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi! pic.twitter.com/PDMx9nZWvw
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019
The media will certainly take different approaches to the story, and the Babylon Bee knows what CNN will sniff out about the story:
CNN Uncovers Evidence Hero Dog Sniffed Dozens Of Butts Back In Collegehttps://t.co/qu2qTWe9A5
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 28, 2019
LOL! The BB shouldn’t be giving CNN any ideas!
DEAR GOD. https://t.co/o4j6YHEAMT
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 28, 2019
Probably the most accurate representation of how crazy the woke cancel culture is! https://t.co/R1g9ys4GgO
— #GTHC (@DrEw_Morris_78) October 28, 2019
That’s freaking funny https://t.co/z6c4vD54OX
— Pigskin Powell (@Orangerfans) October 28, 2019
For the win! https://t.co/eCo709o752
— Chase Cubicle Smurf Roubideaux (@ChaseRoubideaux) October 29, 2019
I know it's satire, but it's sooo close to actual CNN reporting that it's hard to tell the difference. https://t.co/2MwJejtMQa
— Paul Vautrain (@Winjerone) October 28, 2019
.@snopes? Isn't this worth checking out?? https://t.co/AW8M8mGsXJ
— Kevin J. Grantham (@SenatorGrantham) October 29, 2019
Kavanaugh knew this guy in college.
— SmilingAssassin27 (@RJCHVZ) October 28, 2019
That definitely could be in a follow-up report.