New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has, many times during his brief run for the Democrat 2020 nomination, accused President Trump of mismanaging the country because of his positions on everything from taxes to climate change to foreign policy. However, it’s starting to look like yet another glaring example of projection:

De Blasio’s failed 2020 presidential campaign tells the FEC that shoddy management is to blame for his shady finance maneuver https://t.co/RjyQ8bOaX9 — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) October 25, 2019

De Blasio 2020 admitted the campaign "should have" paid for nearly $50,000 in exploratory expenses from before he officially entered the race — instead of taking a seemingly illegal loan from his state PAC https://t.co/eirt9CYumW — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) October 25, 2019

From the NY Daily News:

Mayor de Blasio’s failed presidential campaign said shoddy management was to blame for a seemingly illegal debt that the 2020 bid owed to his state political action committee. De Blasio’s 2020 bid admitted in a filing to the Federal Election Commission late Thursday that the mayor’s state PAC shouldn’t have paid for certain services and expenses when he was still exploring whether to run.

Just perfect.

Ran his campaign like he runs the city. — David… (@houtexdavid) October 25, 2019

He should have just paid for it out of the $850 Million his wife stole… I mean lost. https://t.co/C4IbKQ1U7F — Shay (@DeplorableShay) October 25, 2019

Ouch!