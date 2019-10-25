New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has, many times during his brief run for the Democrat 2020 nomination, accused President Trump of mismanaging the country because of his positions on everything from taxes to climate change to foreign policy. However, it’s starting to look like yet another glaring example of projection:

Trending

From the NY Daily News:

Mayor de Blasio’s failed presidential campaign said shoddy management was to blame for a seemingly illegal debt that the 2020 bid owed to his state political action committee.

De Blasio’s 2020 bid admitted in a filing to the Federal Election Commission late Thursday that the mayor’s state PAC shouldn’t have paid for certain services and expenses when he was still exploring whether to run.

Just perfect.

Ouch!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignBill De BlasioFEC