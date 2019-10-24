Some Dems are clinging to their “voter suppression” narrative (as an excuse for losses by Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and others) so tightly that it’s carrying over to an election that hasn’t even happened yet. Rep. Barbara Lee said she wants outside monitoring next November:

A lot of Democrats sound as if they’re already trying to come up with excuses and blame for losing next year:

“Foreign interference” is bad, unless a Democrat says it isn’t.

And nothing would say “help ensure free and fair elections” than monitoring from some of the UN’s Human Rights Council nations:

No thanks, Rep. Lee.

