Some Dems are clinging to their “voter suppression” narrative (as an excuse for losses by Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and others) so tightly that it’s carrying over to an election that hasn’t even happened yet. Rep. Barbara Lee said she wants outside monitoring next November:

.@RepBarbaraLee: “I pesonally want to ask the U.N. to come in … we need election monitors from all over the world” to stop Republican “voter suppression” in 2020. pic.twitter.com/WPfArnr598 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 24, 2019

A lot of Democrats sound as if they’re already trying to come up with excuses and blame for losing next year:

Wow, she wants foreigners to “monitor” our elections?? Hmmmm — Breeezy45 (@Breeezy45) October 24, 2019

“Foreign interference” is bad, unless a Democrat says it isn’t.

Are you KIDDING me? https://t.co/tRRhqaiVQG — Michael A. Leach (@michaelaleach) October 24, 2019

And nothing would say “help ensure free and fair elections” than monitoring from some of the UN’s Human Rights Council nations:

This is who should be watching over our elections https://t.co/ObZ6VwEFm8 — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) October 24, 2019

No thanks, Rep. Lee.