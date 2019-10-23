Elizabeth Warren’s giant stack of “plans” keeps growing (with the exception of having a plan to pay for them all). Yesterday we told you about Warren’s plan to improve the educational system (it depends on what your definition of “improve” is), and she followed up on that with concern that all kids get a “fair shot” in life:

Oh no she didn’t.

LOL. And that’s just for starters. Warren’s tweet is as self-unaware as they come:

Also, would Warren care to go and let Planned Parenthood’s leadership know that every child deserves a fair shot in life? We didn’t think so.

