Elizabeth Warren’s giant stack of “plans” keeps growing (with the exception of having a plan to pay for them all). Yesterday we told you about Warren’s plan to improve the educational system (it depends on what your definition of “improve” is), and she followed up on that with concern that all kids get a “fair shot” in life:

Parents would do anything to ensure their children have a fair shot in life—and I want to help. That's why I've got a plan to make sure every kid can get a high-quality public education that sets them up for success. https://t.co/F8eDgPTgGj — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 22, 2019

Oh no she didn’t.

Step 1: Appropriate someone else's culture https://t.co/NQAnAcUBei — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 23, 2019

Tell them all they have to do is assume a minority identity. Sound….familiar? — Jeff (@jeff_karr) October 23, 2019

Just tell them to lie and pretend to be an Indian. It works every time. https://t.co/DGMFI1P6Mz — B F D (@bfd1dreyer) October 23, 2019

LOL. And that’s just for starters. Warren’s tweet is as self-unaware as they come:

Page 1: Pick minority group & claim membership in order to jump the line for entrance to top tier schools & special treatment along the way?

Page 2: When caught, pretend it’s unimportant.

Page 3: Discard all self respect & post tweets like this for further political moves 👇 https://t.co/wbf9kcREdo — Ase Deliri (@AhsanDeliri) October 23, 2019

Also, would Warren care to go and let Planned Parenthood’s leadership know that every child deserves a fair shot in life? We didn’t think so.

***

