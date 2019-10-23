Elizabeth Warren’s attempts to win over regular folks has evolved from “I’m gonna get me a beer” to something even larger and more relatable:

I throw the BS pandering flag Elizabeth Warren Says Her Favorite Place Is Waffle House https://t.co/Z8mmwRQKwo #NahBabyNah — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) October 23, 2019

And it must be true, because Warren was in a Waffle House just last month for a photo op:

Terrific meal—and a group photo! pic.twitter.com/5UsNPYXPNh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 29, 2019

That seems totally genuine. *Eye roll*

Lmao she really is Hillary 2.0 https://t.co/j9KeBbUxuo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 22, 2019

Warren might not want to follow the Hillary blueprint too closely, considering what happened in both 2008 and 2016.

Is this her hot sauce moment — kham (@OutOfKenTroll) October 22, 2019

If I win a beer with Elizabeth Warren I'm going to take her to Waffle House and I'm not going to let her wipe off the silverware before she eats. https://t.co/BgzX6QA9Zq — Mara (@LadyScriblerus) October 22, 2019

future events when she is in Cincy "Ruby works at my favorite place: Skyline Chili" — just another matt (@mattcbrownsfan) October 22, 2019

You shouldn't be permitted to claim Waffle House as your favorite place until you've had a fistfight there between 2am and 5amhttps://t.co/P0WvKB86Qt — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 22, 2019

Nice try though, senator!

I'll never forget all those Waffle Houses I saw the last time I was in Massachusetts. https://t.co/XY23H4I9ZK — Pierre Delecto for President (@TylerBennett248) October 22, 2019

The closest waffle house to Mass. is in Pennsylvania. Not saying that Warren doesn't enjoy waffle house, but uh, unlikely it's her favorite. https://t.co/JLiDkLargH pic.twitter.com/toJmLspMPI — Timothy Meads (@Timothy__Meads) October 22, 2019

You mean it’s possible Waffle House isn’t really Warren’s favorite place?