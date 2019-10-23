Elizabeth Warren’s attempts to win over regular folks has evolved from “I’m gonna get me a beer” to something even larger and more relatable:

And it must be true, because Warren was in a Waffle House just last month for a photo op:

That seems totally genuine. *Eye roll*

Warren might not want to follow the Hillary blueprint too closely, considering what happened in both 2008 and 2016.

Nice try though, senator!

You mean it’s possible Waffle House isn’t really Warren’s favorite place?

