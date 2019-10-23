Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the House Financial Services Committee where Rep. Maxine Waters asked him about his company’s policy about fact-checking ads. Zuckerberg’s testimony also included fielding questions from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked why The Daily Caller plays a fact-checking role when, according to AOC, they have “ties to white supremacists.”

But AOC’s probing didn’t stop with ad fact checks or who helps out with that task. She also tried to get more of a glimpse into Zuckerberg’s private life and conversations:

Not at all creepy, is it? *Eye roll*

The tables seem to have turned.

Remember when AOC was angry about photos of her and a staffer eating hamburgers? Her dinner is off-limits, but nobody else’s is apparently.

Bingo! And yet here we are.

