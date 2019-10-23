Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the House Financial Services Committee where Rep. Maxine Waters asked him about his company’s policy about fact-checking ads. Zuckerberg’s testimony also included fielding questions from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who asked why The Daily Caller plays a fact-checking role when, according to AOC, they have “ties to white supremacists.”

But AOC’s probing didn’t stop with ad fact checks or who helps out with that task. She also tried to get more of a glimpse into Zuckerberg’s private life and conversations:

@AOC continues to hammer Zuckerberg till she runs out of time. "In your ongoing dinner parties with far-right figures, some of who advance the conspiracy theory that white supremacy is a joke did you discuss so-called media bias against conservatives?" Zuck: <filibusters> pic.twitter.com/uApoVFfJOz — Alexis Goldstein 🔥 (@alexisgoldstein) October 23, 2019

A sitting congressional committee member is asking a private citizen about associations and private dinners. How very 65 years ago! https://t.co/FXZarK241y — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2019

Instead of communists, members of Congress are now trying to punish people for associating with anyone who disagrees with them. https://t.co/AfHiJncOj4 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 23, 2019

Remember when AOC was angry about photos of her and a staffer eating hamburgers? Her dinner is off-limits, but nobody else’s is apparently.

