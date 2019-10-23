As you’ve probably heard, Mitt Romney has confirmed that, yes, he has a burner account on Twitter under the name of “Pierre Delecto”:

Just spoke to @MittRomney on the phone, and asked him about Pierre Delecto. His only response: "C'est moi." Updated my story accordingly: https://t.co/kcfIopokWh — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) October 21, 2019

And right on cue, the former Democrat presidential candidate and senator from the state where Romney once served as governor weighed in speaking French:

For some reason we’re guessing this all might culminate in Kerry taking Romney to a James Taylor concert.

Hard to see how ordinary voters ever concluded these guys were elitists https://t.co/eAy9zKR8IE — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 21, 2019

Twitter was a mistake. https://t.co/h8sEWdy2bV — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2019

Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, Bob Dole, Mike Dukakis and Fritz Mondale need to get in on this exclusive back-patting club. https://t.co/IpSsZUPi8f — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 22, 2019

Haha, the Failed Presidential Candidates Club goes bi-partisan. .@JohnKerry

.@MittRomney Couple of poseurs with their fake hair and their fake Twitter accounts. Of course they get along, they're both Dems.#PierreDelecto — .#MittRomney — porn name https://t.co/7b9x6cFWWN — JLM (@JLM73TX) October 21, 2019

All we need is Mitt windsurfing and the meme is complete. — hilde45 (@hilde45) October 21, 2019

As if it weren't embarrassing enough for Mitt: https://t.co/qYafKdvEtm — Anthony Amore (@anthonymamore) October 22, 2019

When you’ve won John Kerry you’ve lost everyone else. — Terry Kinder (@tkinder) October 22, 2019

So @johnkerry tweeting at @MittRomney in French about his secret "lurker" Twitter account is peak 2019. Just saying. https://t.co/lDPwNsvkfO — Matt Neil 🇺🇸🌎 (@Mrneilhistory) October 22, 2019

Is this what all country clubs are like https://t.co/dWxkpzcbV2 — Collin Reischman (@CMReischman) October 21, 2019

With that, any questions about why Kerry had trouble relating to “flyover country” in 2004 have been answered.