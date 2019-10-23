As you’ve probably heard, Mitt Romney has confirmed that, yes, he has a burner account on Twitter under the name of “Pierre Delecto”:

And right on cue, the former Democrat presidential candidate and senator from the state where Romney once served as governor weighed in speaking French:

For some reason we’re guessing this all might culminate in Kerry taking Romney to a James Taylor concert.

With that, any questions about why Kerry had trouble relating to “flyover country” in 2004 have been answered.

