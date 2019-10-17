Everybody knows that the liberal media really go out of their way to help out the Democrats whenever possible, but they could try a little harder to not make their comments and reports sound like they were just emailed in from DNC HQ:
There's not a lick of difference between left-wing Democrats and so-called "journalists."https://t.co/BSijHCFimr pic.twitter.com/mfKyNAPsMX
— Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 17, 2019
Simply amazing!
This is a brilliant piece of work, as so often from @BrentBozell and his team at @newsbusters. Love these guys. https://t.co/7Vd219iOV0
— Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) October 17, 2019
Democrats + Media = SAME
— 💥DianaMite💥 (@DianaMiteLady) October 17, 2019
Here's a perfect example of what Andrew Breitbart called "The Democrat-Media Complex." https://t.co/HqIVtBoQyi
— Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) October 17, 2019
Whoever is in charge of distributing Democrat talking points gets a gold star..
— Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 17, 2019
4am talking points : everyone gets a copy
— RED OCTOBER (@MAGAChronicle) October 17, 2019
They don’t even try to hide it.