Everybody knows that the liberal media really go out of their way to help out the Democrats whenever possible, but they could try a little harder to not make their comments and reports sound like they were just emailed in from DNC HQ:

There's not a lick of difference between left-wing Democrats and so-called "journalists."https://t.co/BSijHCFimr pic.twitter.com/mfKyNAPsMX — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 17, 2019

Simply amazing!

This is a brilliant piece of work, as so often from @BrentBozell and his team at @newsbusters. Love these guys. https://t.co/7Vd219iOV0 — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) October 17, 2019

Democrats + Media = SAME — 💥DianaMite💥 (@DianaMiteLady) October 17, 2019

Here's a perfect example of what Andrew Breitbart called "The Democrat-Media Complex." https://t.co/HqIVtBoQyi — Rebecca Mansour (@RAMansour) October 17, 2019

Whoever is in charge of distributing Democrat talking points gets a gold star.. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) October 17, 2019

4am talking points : everyone gets a copy — RED OCTOBER (@MAGAChronicle) October 17, 2019

They don’t even try to hide it.