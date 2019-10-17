With all the 2020 Democrat attacks on the wealthy lately (even the billionaire is self-loathing), NOT having much money is all the rage. Joe Biden’s showing how it’s done:
.@JoeBiden: I left the White House “as one of the poorest men in government” pic.twitter.com/Pnd8s78l6Y
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2019
Maybe a reporter or two could ask Biden how he’s done since leaving office.
But not anymore lol
— commonsense (@commonsense258) October 17, 2019
No, not anymore:
Biden’s 2017 tax return shows he was earning $396K in 2016, and made $15 million in the two years since.
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2019
Nice try though, Joe!
That’s exactly what @HillaryClinton claimed and that was also a lie.
— BMCDOUG (@BMCDOUG) October 17, 2019
Lucky Hunter is there to lend him money if he needs it
— Nada (@DM007A) October 17, 2019
Does Joe’s approach sound familiar? It should:
I recall the Clintons saying same "mostly false" statements. https://t.co/2d0SNwL3yD
— RhondaKTaylor (@RoKeT_gal) October 17, 2019
He has a mansion with a pool
— T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) October 17, 2019
Ah yes. Bill Clinton with his own rendition of Hillary Clinton's "dead broke" line https://t.co/Glreldicfn
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2019
Hillary: “We came out of the White House not only dead broke, but in debt."
Yet it all changes instantly. https://t.co/eaugoZLPFq
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 17, 2019
Maybe taking a lead from the Clintons isn’t a good idea for Biden, considering how Hillary fared against Trump in 2016.