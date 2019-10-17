With all the 2020 Democrat attacks on the wealthy lately (even the billionaire is self-loathing), NOT having much money is all the rage. Joe Biden’s showing how it’s done:

.@JoeBiden: I left the White House “as one of the poorest men in government” pic.twitter.com/Pnd8s78l6Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2019

Maybe a reporter or two could ask Biden how he’s done since leaving office.

But not anymore lol — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 17, 2019

No, not anymore:

Biden’s 2017 tax return shows he was earning $396K in 2016, and made $15 million in the two years since. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 17, 2019

Nice try though, Joe!

That’s exactly what @HillaryClinton claimed and that was also a lie. — BMCDOUG (@BMCDOUG) October 17, 2019

Lucky Hunter is there to lend him money if he needs it — Nada (@DM007A) October 17, 2019

Does Joe’s approach sound familiar? It should:

I recall the Clintons saying same "mostly false" statements. https://t.co/2d0SNwL3yD — RhondaKTaylor (@RoKeT_gal) October 17, 2019

He has a mansion with a pool — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) October 17, 2019

Ah yes. Bill Clinton with his own rendition of Hillary Clinton's "dead broke" line https://t.co/Glreldicfn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 17, 2019

Hillary: “We came out of the White House not only dead broke, but in debt." Yet it all changes instantly. https://t.co/eaugoZLPFq — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) October 17, 2019

Maybe taking a lead from the Clintons isn’t a good idea for Biden, considering how Hillary fared against Trump in 2016.