CNN’s Chris Cillizza has said that all indications are that President Trump is melting down, but the real meltdown is coming from the Democrats’ side, apparently sparked by the TDS that has caused them to suffer a complete loss of any sense of historical scope. Today’s example is Nancy Pelosi:

That’s not the first time Pelosi has compared the Dems’ flailing about impeachment to the American Revolution, and it certainly won’t be the last:

Maybe somebody should tell Pelosi what Paine thought about the Big Government the Democrats love so much.

True, because at least so far the Dems’ impeachment threats have been all talk.

Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentNancy PelosiRevolutionary WarThomas Paine