CNN’s Chris Cillizza has said that all indications are that President Trump is melting down, but the real meltdown is coming from the Democrats’ side, apparently sparked by the TDS that has caused them to suffer a complete loss of any sense of historical scope. Today’s example is Nancy Pelosi:

Nancy Pelosi compares Democrats’ impeachment inquiry to the American Revolution War pic.twitter.com/CDXlQDktn1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 17, 2019

That’s not the first time Pelosi has compared the Dems’ flailing about impeachment to the American Revolution, and it certainly won’t be the last:

This ridiculous analogy only works with her rank/file followers who have a clue what "The American Revolution War" was. … Far fewer than you might imagine. https://t.co/YoVEobUik6 — BobLee (@BobLeeSays) October 17, 2019

It is amazing how little Democrats actually know about the United States or its' history. — ArachnidOG 🕷 (@OgArachnid) October 17, 2019

Maybe somebody should tell Pelosi what Paine thought about the Big Government the Democrats love so much.

The revolutionary war was fought bc of ppl like her. Ppl who want to take power away from others and give no voice is what brought us to that point. — Ryan Marowitz (@ryanlm92) October 17, 2019

Somebody give her a civics book not from California. https://t.co/Qxq4AjQHK1 — Greg Krajewski (@GregKrajewski) October 17, 2019

Except for the American Revolutionary War actually happened. https://t.co/LaaN9S7MVe — Mali (@shambleslee) October 17, 2019

True, because at least so far the Dems’ impeachment threats have been all talk.