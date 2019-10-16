There were some fireworks, wild claims and question dodging at last night’s debate, but far fewer people saw what happened this time around:

New: Fourth Dem debate (sponsored by @cnn/@nytimes) slips to 8.3 million viewers, lowest this cycle. Previous totals: 9/12: 14.0 million (on ABC/Univision). July: Two nights averaged 9.7 million (CNN). June: Two nights avergd 16.8 million (NBC/MSNBC/Telemndo). CNN release: pic.twitter.com/BxHFRpcRf5 — Paul Farhi (@farhip) October 16, 2019

Last night's presidential debate had 8.1 million viewers, which is about half the audience of the first one. The June debate had about 15 million on the first night and 18 million on the second. Via @dcexaminer: https://t.co/w1EBFAXAJa — Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) October 16, 2019

Bottom line:

more candidates on stage, fewer viewers watching: https://t.co/omjxGFuR2w — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 16, 2019

It’s almost as if people are getting increasingly tired of the constant circuses. But maybe the Dems will blame climate change — or the lack of mention of it at the latest debate: