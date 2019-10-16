There were some fireworks, wild claims and question dodging at last night’s debate, but far fewer people saw what happened this time around:

Trending

Bottom line:

It’s almost as if people are getting increasingly tired of the constant circuses. But maybe the Dems will blame climate change — or the lack of mention of it at the latest debate:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #DemDebate2020 campaignCNNnew york times