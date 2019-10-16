A few days ago we told you about ABC News’ World News Tonight and Good Morning America using video purporting to show an attack in Syria that was in actuality footage from a military show in Kentucky. ABC News ended up issuing a statement of “regret” that the video was not in fact from Syria. Fast-forward to today at the White House, where ABC News’ Jonathan Karl’s line of questions gave the impression Trump gave Turkish President Erdogan a “green light” to go into Syria. Trump countered by mentioning a letter he’d written to Erdogan, and then lowered the “fake news” boom on the ABC News journo:

President @realDonaldTrump slams @ABC News for showing video from a gun range in Kentucky that they passed off as from the conflict in Syria. pic.twitter.com/iIXJhYBFSY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

That’s gonna leave a mark.

That was a take down. — Shelli Green (@shelligreen) October 16, 2019

ABC news bringing live footage from an aerial view pic.twitter.com/NZqCi8VNxN — Jeremy (@j_eremyong) October 16, 2019

It was like a “fake news” two-fer in a single video.