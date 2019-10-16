At last night’s Democrat debate, Kamala Harris said that President Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended, and she pressed Elizabeth Warren about it:
Sen. Kamala Harris to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "When I called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account… you did not agree, and I would urge you to join me." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/5rzAMYzADe
— The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2019
Former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor accused Harris of playing “small ball” and criticized her this way:
“Bigger and better than this”? Suffice to say not everybody agrees with that:
Of course she isn't. https://t.co/Saj3B3c5be
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 16, 2019
No… actually she is not.
— Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) October 16, 2019
There's literally no evidence that she's bigger or better than this. https://t.co/WLzdWPZ2NQ
— RBe (@RBPundit) October 16, 2019
Clearly she's not https://t.co/GJ7vYexsgR
— it's just not fun anymore 🍑 (@commutergrl) October 16, 2019
She ain't, Thomas. https://t.co/OEtnEtX5eQ
— Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) October 16, 2019
No actually she isn't https://t.co/RTZM5P8r3u
— Richard B. (@COOLLANEHERO) October 16, 2019
And just wait until Harris and her campaign get even more desperate.