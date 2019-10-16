At last night’s Democrat debate, Kamala Harris said that President Trump’s Twitter account should be suspended, and she pressed Elizabeth Warren about it:

Sen. Kamala Harris to Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "When I called on Twitter to suspend Donald Trump's account… you did not agree, and I would urge you to join me." #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/5rzAMYzADe — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2019

Former Obama staffer Tommy Vietor accused Harris of playing “small ball” and criticized her this way:

“Bigger and better than this”? Suffice to say not everybody agrees with that:

Of course she isn't. https://t.co/Saj3B3c5be — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 16, 2019

No… actually she is not. — Scott W. Graves (@ScottWGraves) October 16, 2019

There's literally no evidence that she's bigger or better than this. https://t.co/WLzdWPZ2NQ — RBe (@RBPundit) October 16, 2019

Clearly she's not https://t.co/GJ7vYexsgR — it's just not fun anymore 🍑 (@commutergrl) October 16, 2019

And just wait until Harris and her campaign get even more desperate.