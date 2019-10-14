A few days ago we told you that Tulsi Gabbard was “seriously considering” boycotting tomorrow night’s Democrat debate. Today Gabbard announced what she plans to do:
I will be attending the debate.
Uh oh:
https://t.co/cc71NUJo1s pic.twitter.com/tUTA2VBZyJ
Ooooo I bet Kamala Harris isn't happy about this. YESSS!!!!! 😁 https://t.co/nvDIIBX60R
Harris’ campaign had better have some comebacks at the ready.
Give Kamala hell.
Kamala Harris hardest hit https://t.co/MKDeFedHFU
Watch out, @KamalaHarris . It would be a tough debate. https://t.co/sABQI1PSXY
Kamala Harris has been a favorite target of Gabbard going back to the first debate among 2020 Dems.