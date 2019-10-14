A few days ago we told you that Tulsi Gabbard was “seriously considering” boycotting tomorrow night’s Democrat debate. Today Gabbard announced what she plans to do:

Uh oh:

Trending

Harris’ campaign had better have some comebacks at the ready.

Kamala Harris has been a favorite target of Gabbard going back to the first debate among 2020 Dems.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 DemocratsdebateKamala HarrisTulsi Gabbard