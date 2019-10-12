Elizabeth Warren’s got a problem with Facebook approving ads to run that contain claims she deems falsehoods, so her campaign decided to test the system by submitting this “ad” for approval:

We intentionally made a Facebook ad with false claims and submitted it to Facebook’s ad platform to see if it’d be approved. It got approved quickly and the ad is now running on Facebook. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/7NQyThWHgO — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 12, 2019

First, something has to be said:

All your false claims are intentional. https://t.co/HBCgChP2Kg — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 12, 2019

With that out of the way, there are other issues with Warren’s “ad”:

To recap: Facebook ran an ad Warren created which 1. Makes a false claim—that it then quickly clarifies is not true. 2. Criticizes Facebook for being biased—yet Facebook “approved [it] quickly.” How exactly does this show that Facebook is unreliable and biased? https://t.co/EoJ8BKyt7x — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) October 12, 2019

The “ad” says the claim made isn’t true, so is it really as “false” as Warren’s saying?

Maybe it got approved quickly because you explicitly said that it wasn’t true in the ad? https://t.co/bWExEmGPXh — Klete Blakeman (@KleteBlakeman) October 12, 2019

It’s not a fake ad if you include a disclaimer. Lol. — Shana Lin (@ShanaLin4) October 12, 2019

There is no lie in this ad. In the third paragraph you explain: “well, it’s not (true).” Once again, the one lying is you, Elizabeth Warren. You are lying about the content of your own ad. Why can’t you stop lying? It’s all you do. Why?https://t.co/5zEmmRNoJJ — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 12, 2019

Is that what you actually did? Or did you pretend that’s what you did in the first line of the ad and then admit you were trolling in the third line of the ad? https://t.co/Kn7RyIophT — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 12, 2019

If the "false claim" is retracted in the very next sentence, does Warren really think Facebook should have flagged/banned the ad for the part that was a parody? Seems to me their screening system worked. This post is not nearly as clever and Warren and her campaign think it is. — Kedron Bardwell (@KedronBardwell) October 12, 2019

So, you explicitly admit this is a lie. Thanks. — Sarah Ruth Ashcraft (@SaRaAshcraft) October 12, 2019

One final request for Warren:

You should really screw with them and post fake results from https://t.co/NUAPNFonTK. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 12, 2019

LMAO!