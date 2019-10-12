Elizabeth Warren’s got a problem with Facebook approving ads to run that contain claims she deems falsehoods, so her campaign decided to test the system by submitting this “ad” for approval:

First, something has to be said:

With that out of the way, there are other issues with Warren’s “ad”:

Trending

The “ad” says the claim made isn’t true, so is it really as “false” as Warren’s saying?

One final request for Warren:

LMAO!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth WarrenFacebook