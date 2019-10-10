All of the Democrats running for the 2020 nomination have been talking tough about President Trump, but Kamala Harris took the warnings to another level:

I’m putting Donald Trump and members of his cabinet on notice. pic.twitter.com/6nIeExb2f4 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 10, 2019

What Harris thinks she could do now that Trump and his cabinet members are “on notice” is anybody’s guess:

😂🤣😂 on notice. Oh that’s rich. — Beth (@MemoirScribe) October 10, 2019

Nobody is afraid of you and you are not polling very well. Just saying — sorry for your loss (@loss_sorry) October 10, 2019

Oooo….I’m sure they’re terrified. 🤣😂😅 — Heidi Rose (@Heidi_Rose_83) October 10, 2019

On Notice = Hilarious — Aviator_Guy (@Aviator_Guy) October 10, 2019

Does Harris’ “on notice” warning include the possibility of trying to get Trump’s cabinet members suspended from Twitter?