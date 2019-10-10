Hillary Clinton’s ability to keep any sense of self-awareness from ever rising to the surface is one of her more amazing qualities, and that came in handy again today when the 2008 and 2016 candidate for president attempted a swipe at Trump:

It's becoming a challenge to keep up with the high crimes and misdemeanors. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 10, 2019

We can’t help but wonder if Hillary tweeted that from behind the fake resolute desk.

The best thing that ever happened to you was not winning b/c that tweet would apply directly to you. — El Skipito Bandito (@LordBarak) October 10, 2019

LOL! Yep, Clinton’s tweet was taken in all kinds of directions that she didn’t want it to go:

well stop doing them, silly https://t.co/rcJeCoCgqx — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 10, 2019

yet you stayed married to him anyway — Razor (@hale_razor) October 10, 2019

I know it is hard @HillaryClinton. So here's a reminder: Cattle Futures

Troopergate

Whitewater

Travelgate

Lincoln Bedroom for sale

Rose law firm docs

Filegate

Clinton Foundation scandals

Clinton Pardons

Looting the White House

Secret Server

Benghazi Cover Up

FBI Investigation https://t.co/ZQyx0rrEEx — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 10, 2019

Much harder since you wiped your server. — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) October 10, 2019

And yet somehow they've never been able to catch you. https://t.co/McDWLKq4Lc — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) October 10, 2019

Yes your schedule is very busy. — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 10, 2019

Type “I lost” and let autocomplete do nothing. pic.twitter.com/KaR3vLoChJ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 10, 2019

Is that why no Democrat has been able to cite even one specific crime on which to file an actual article of impeachment? https://t.co/eGt7OlMkrO — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 10, 2019

And it depends on what your definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” is because the House Dems sure have a different definition of that when it comes to Trump.