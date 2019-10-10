Hillary Clinton’s ability to keep any sense of self-awareness from ever rising to the surface is one of her more amazing qualities, and that came in handy again today when the 2008 and 2016 candidate for president attempted a swipe at Trump:

We can’t help but wonder if Hillary tweeted that from behind the fake resolute desk.

LOL! Yep, Clinton’s tweet was taken in all kinds of directions that she didn’t want it to go:

And it depends on what your definition of “high crimes and misdemeanors” is because the House Dems sure have a different definition of that when it comes to Trump.

