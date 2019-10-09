Another election cycle brings with it Planned Parenthood carrying buckets of money to throw at efforts to get Democrats elected:

But don’t you dare call it a partisan organization!

Oh sure.

How so very nonpartisan of them:

Perfect.

And we can’t help but wonder how much Planned Parenthood spends every year on Handmaid’s Tale outfits.

