Another election cycle brings with it Planned Parenthood carrying buckets of money to throw at efforts to get Democrats elected:

#BREAKING: Planned Parenthood announces $45 million campaign to defeat Trump, flip Senate https://t.co/RerOsGEWpo pic.twitter.com/u9BI8nAMpg — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2019

But don’t you dare call it a partisan organization!

*some* special interest big $ in politics is fine, you see https://t.co/8dr5mpChUz — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2019

Oh sure.

I don't really get into the abortion debate but I will say, if you have $45mil to throw at an election then don't you dare have the nerve to tell me you won't be able to provide care for poor women without Federal funding. https://t.co/LuLZa01cvw — Kim Ann (@ATLSAHM) October 9, 2019

Aren't they funded by the government? I never understood how they weren't effectively considered slushfund considering the amounts donated to people like Andy McCabe's wife. pic.twitter.com/o2Am0Uygo9 — Derek Shaffer (@DerekJShaffer) October 9, 2019

That’s a lot of abortions they are losing out on — Jeremy 🐏 (@JDeGeytere) October 9, 2019

If you don't think these people should be stripped of their federal funding you're nuts. They get $500 million from the federal government and blow 10 percent of it on electioneering? Come on, folks. Where is the outrage that this is not going to the women? Where are feminists? https://t.co/1aZLI6fh9k — Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) October 9, 2019

Remind me again why they need federal funding? https://t.co/k524uzZS7d — Jamin's Spooky Skeleton (@Lynch_Jamin) October 9, 2019

$45 million could help a lot of women in need… https://t.co/ZvB7W9rFGS — Andrew Wood (@AndrewHWood) October 9, 2019

Planned Parenthood gave up millions in federal funds instead of complying with a ban on abortion referrals. They're now spending millions more on politics to revert to the status quo. Remember, they told us federally-funding Planned Parenthood had *nothing* to do with abortion. https://t.co/zdRQSoRjwa — Andrew Clark🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 9, 2019

This is a very ugly use of our tax dollars and given the fungible nature, it's illegal. https://t.co/HxjXuOB1HU — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) October 9, 2019

Planned parenthood gets federal funding, they they then spend to get people elected who will give them federal funding. Does anyone else see a problem with this? — Al Bundy + 1 (@BiffNola) October 9, 2019

How so very nonpartisan of them:

Perfect.

Planned Parenthood: “We can’t provide vital health services to women in desperate need! We are going bankrupt without government money!” Also Planned Parenthood: https://t.co/5W5D9l7d8L — Baylor YCT (@BaylorYCT) October 9, 2019

And we can’t help but wonder how much Planned Parenthood spends every year on Handmaid’s Tale outfits.