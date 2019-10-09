Another election cycle brings with it Planned Parenthood carrying buckets of money to throw at efforts to get Democrats elected:
#BREAKING: Planned Parenthood announces $45 million campaign to defeat Trump, flip Senate https://t.co/RerOsGEWpo pic.twitter.com/u9BI8nAMpg
— The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2019
But don’t you dare call it a partisan organization!
*some* special interest big $ in politics is fine, you see https://t.co/8dr5mpChUz
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 9, 2019
Oh sure.
I don't really get into the abortion debate but I will say, if you have $45mil to throw at an election then don't you dare have the nerve to tell me you won't be able to provide care for poor women without Federal funding. https://t.co/LuLZa01cvw
— Kim Ann (@ATLSAHM) October 9, 2019
Aren't they funded by the government? I never understood how they weren't effectively considered slushfund considering the amounts donated to people like Andy McCabe's wife. pic.twitter.com/o2Am0Uygo9
— Derek Shaffer (@DerekJShaffer) October 9, 2019
That’s a lot of abortions they are losing out on
— Jeremy 🐏 (@JDeGeytere) October 9, 2019
If you don't think these people should be stripped of their federal funding you're nuts. They get $500 million from the federal government and blow 10 percent of it on electioneering? Come on, folks. Where is the outrage that this is not going to the women? Where are feminists? https://t.co/1aZLI6fh9k
— Phil Valentine (@ValentineShow) October 9, 2019
Remind me again why they need federal funding? https://t.co/k524uzZS7d
— Jamin's Spooky Skeleton (@Lynch_Jamin) October 9, 2019
$45 million could help a lot of women in need… https://t.co/ZvB7W9rFGS
— Andrew Wood (@AndrewHWood) October 9, 2019
Planned Parenthood gave up millions in federal funds instead of complying with a ban on abortion referrals.
They're now spending millions more on politics to revert to the status quo.
Remember, they told us federally-funding Planned Parenthood had *nothing* to do with abortion. https://t.co/zdRQSoRjwa
— Andrew Clark🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 9, 2019
This is a very ugly use of our tax dollars and given the fungible nature, it's illegal. https://t.co/HxjXuOB1HU
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) October 9, 2019
Planned parenthood gets federal funding, they they then spend to get people elected who will give them federal funding.
Does anyone else see a problem with this?
— Al Bundy + 1 (@BiffNola) October 9, 2019
How so very nonpartisan of them:
“we’re not political” pic.twitter.com/Oe2XRWYamP
— Jason (@jasonelevation) October 9, 2019
Perfect.
Planned Parenthood:
“We can’t provide vital health services to women in desperate need! We are going bankrupt without government money!”
Also Planned Parenthood: https://t.co/5W5D9l7d8L
— Baylor YCT (@BaylorYCT) October 9, 2019
And we can’t help but wonder how much Planned Parenthood spends every year on Handmaid’s Tale outfits.