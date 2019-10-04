We’ve already seen Obama-era officials such as John Brennan spinning like the wind about the DOJ looking into what exactly happened behind the scenes in regard to the 2015/2016 investigation. Up next, Susan Rice, who went as far as saying the country is “in effect under attack” by Trump:

On a busy news day, it’s great to talk with @CBSThisMorning. I said: America and our democracy are under attack, and shockingly the attack is coming from 1600 Penn. Ave. We need leaders who will put country over politics and defend our country against its adversaries. #ToughLove https://t.co/5junYY97Tf — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 4, 2019

Susan Rice: "Our country is in effect under attack. … That attack is coming now from within. It’s coming from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue." pic.twitter.com/jeIxrBmBLa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 4, 2019

Proven liar says what?

She seems a little nervous. — Captain42 🇺🇸 (@Magamania42) October 4, 2019

Our Country is under attack by Democrats. https://t.co/4SI3rauE4e — Rose 🦅🇺🇸 (@rosiebudpisces) October 4, 2019

All the hens are out clucking to protect the rooster https://t.co/RvqgXyfFQQ — me (@pattsteveerson) October 4, 2019

The Democrats and their allies might not be unearthing actual evidence for impeachment but they sure do have their talking points down.