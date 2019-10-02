In criticism of Attorney General Bill Barr, former AG Eric Holder again put his self-awareness on the back burner by saying that the head of the DOJ must “appear to be neutral”:

Trending

Wow, that’s rich considering the source:

Naturally the firefighters in the U.S. mainstream media can’t be counted on to remind Holder what he once said when he was Attorney General:

There are no double standards like lefty Democrat double standards.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Attorney generalBarack ObamaBill BarrDonald Trumperic holder