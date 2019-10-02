In criticism of Attorney General Bill Barr, former AG Eric Holder again put his self-awareness on the back burner by saying that the head of the DOJ must “appear to be neutral”:

VIDEO – @EricHolder on AG Barr: ‘I Fear He Has Crossed the Political Line’ https://t.co/Q3QOZiMHn1 — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) October 1, 2019

[AUDIO] Not sure Attorney General Barr needs advice from President Obama's Attorney General and "wingman" Eric Holder. 🔊 Volume up pic.twitter.com/pSK8kaAfkk — IWV (@IWV) October 2, 2019

Wow, that’s rich considering the source:

Former Attorney General @EricHolder, who once called himself Barack Obama's "wingman," says that AG Barr has "crossed a political line" and that you "have to appear to be neutral when you are the Attorney General of the United States." pic.twitter.com/vvZ40McXVN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2019

Naturally the firefighters in the U.S. mainstream media can’t be counted on to remind Holder what he once said when he was Attorney General:

Here’s a throwback to April 2013 https://t.co/uA3L2katb2 — Tired of all the crap! (@JeffDentry) October 2, 2019

Aren't you the same Eric Holder who's the only AG held in contempt of Congress? And, aren't you the same Eric Holder who said you were Obama's "wingman?" Shaddup, fool. — Jim Gallagher (@1SweetTater) October 1, 2019

Oh the irony of this man! He couldn’t spell neutral. — Jane Baring (@JaneBaring1) October 1, 2019

He never "appeared" to be neutral a single day as AG.

Not once. — Jellenne (@jellen805) October 2, 2019

There are no double standards like lefty Democrat double standards.