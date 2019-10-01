We told you Monday night about 2020 Democrat hopeful Kamala Harris’ call for Twitter to suspend President Trump’s account. On Tuesday, this tweet from Trump again caught Harris’ attention:

“COUP”? Oh, Kamala Harris didn’t like that description of what’s happening, and this time she took her case to Twitter’s CEO:

Dem candidates such as Harris tell voters they’re tough enough to take on Trump, all while working to censor him. Go figure!

We’re not quite sure what she’s threatening to do, but… it’ll be something.

Harris’ tweet says a lot, none of it good:

Democrat projection is at record levels this year.

