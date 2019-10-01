We told you Monday night about 2020 Democrat hopeful Kamala Harris’ call for Twitter to suspend President Trump’s account. On Tuesday, this tweet from Trump again caught Harris’ attention:

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

“COUP”? Oh, Kamala Harris didn’t like that description of what’s happening, and this time she took her case to Twitter’s CEO:

Dem candidates such as Harris tell voters they’re tough enough to take on Trump, all while working to censor him. Go figure!

Kamala is seriously suggesting Twitter censor the United States President simply because she disagrees. This is how insane the Democratic Party has become. https://t.co/UGM6DsGnfg — Jenna Ellis Rives (@JennaEllisRives) October 2, 2019

Not only do they want to overturn the 2016 election for President of the United States, but they also want to ban the president from talking about it. https://t.co/TE7tPeCMDT — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) October 2, 2019

There are few things that are a better example than a flailing campaign, than violating the principle of Free Speech in order to stem the bleeding your Presidential campaign is going through. https://t.co/dLPaavGkuj — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 2, 2019

We’re not quite sure what she’s threatening to do, but… it’ll be something.

Kamala. Never met someone she didn't want to put in jail. https://t.co/Mxq8HdorPl — Vulpes vulpes (@Oenonewept) October 2, 2019

THIS is a mainstream Democrat running for president who does not support the 1st Amendment. Any questions? https://t.co/YepbjiTT79 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) October 2, 2019

Harris’ tweet says a lot, none of it good:

Listen to them when they tell you who they are. https://t.co/xLoAuhrAzG — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 2, 2019

This is the thing dictators say. https://t.co/BLit76JcQF — Carolyn Armitage (@CarolynArmitage) October 2, 2019

Democrat projection is at record levels this year.